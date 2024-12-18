Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GTMO Soccer League

    GTMO Soccer League

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.18.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay service members of the upcoming soccer league starting January 6, 2025. Residents can register at the Denich Fitness Center. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84138
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110753185.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTMO Soccer League, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download