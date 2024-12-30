Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News Story- DOD Holiday Greeting And NAVCO Office 2025 Schedule

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.27.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    241227-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (December 27, 2024) Radio news highlighting Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin's recent holiday speech and Navy Office of Community Outreach's 2025 Navy Weeks schedule. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 04:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Holiday Greeting
    Lloyd J. Austin
    Navy Weeks
    NAVCO Office

