AFN Aviano Radio News: New Italian Laws

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the updates being applied to Italian traffic laws and fines. It is important for service members and their families to be aware of the new laws and fines to remain compliant and avoid unnecessary penalties. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)