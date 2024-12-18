Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newscast 23 DEC 2024: Police make arrest in Kitakyushu

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.23.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    241223-N-JC401-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    On Dec. 19, 2024, police in Kitakyushu arrested Masanori Hirabaru, a 43-year-old man, on charges of attempted murder following a violent attack on Dec. 14 involving two teenagers at a McDonald’s in Kokura Minami Ward. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 22:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
