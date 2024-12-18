Newscast 23 DEC 2024: Police make arrest in Kitakyushu

241223-N-JC401-1001 Sasebo, Japan
On Dec. 19, 2024, police in Kitakyushu arrested Masanori Hirabaru, a 43-year-old man, on charges of attempted murder following a violent attack on Dec. 14 involving two teenagers at a McDonald’s in Kokura Minami Ward. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|12.23.2024
|12.26.2024 22:08
|Newscasts
|84074
|2412/DOD_110752791.mp3
|00:01:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
