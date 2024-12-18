Newscast 23 DEC 2024: Police make arrest in Kitakyushu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84074" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

241223-N-JC401-1001 Sasebo, Japan

On Dec. 19, 2024, police in Kitakyushu arrested Masanori Hirabaru, a 43-year-old man, on charges of attempted murder following a violent attack on Dec. 14 involving two teenagers at a McDonald’s in Kokura Minami Ward. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)