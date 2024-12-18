241217-N-BD352-1001 SASEBO, Japan
A radio spot about the importance of staying healthy in the winter season. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 21:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84073
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110752790.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Don't Get Sick! Spot, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.