Newscast 20 DEC 2024: Sasebo elementary X-Mas party

241220-N-JC401-1001 Sasebo, Japan

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton reports on the Christmas event Sasebo elementary PTO hosted for their students and parents on December 12, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)