The Quill & Sword | TJAG Sends: The Talent Management Office (TMO) Discusses the Assignment Process, Assignment Instructions, and EFMP with COL Jessica Farrell and Ms. Kelly Yandall

This December 2024 podcast features Kelly Yandall, Legal Administrative Specialist and former Active Duty Adjutant General (AG) Officer, who administratively managed JAGCORPs assignments for the last two years. Ms. Yandall describes the assignment process from assignment instructions to orders production and provides clarity as to where officers can go for help. Ms. Yandall also offers a detailed description of the role of the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) in the assignments process. New to military moves? Unfamiliar with member elections? Never used IPPS-A? This podcast is for you!!!
E-EFMP: https://efmp.army.mil/
IPPS-A: https://hr.ippsa.army.mil/
