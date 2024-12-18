Two-minute newscast covering Future USS Iowa (SSN 797) delivered to U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy calls for Flag Writer applicants. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 04:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84069
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110752297.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 26DEC24, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.