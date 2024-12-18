Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 4

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Audio by Danielle Lofton 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    In the fourth episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we sit down with retired Navy Captain Dr. John Cordol to discuss how virtual reality is revolutionizing Navy training programs. We also hear from MARMC Sailors, MM1 Folts and MM2 Perez, from the Flex Hose shop, who share insights into their day-to-day work. Plus, our counselors, Chaplain, and leadership team offer special holiday messages to the command.

    Music by Alexaa221 from Pixabay

