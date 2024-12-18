In the fourth episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we sit down with retired Navy Captain Dr. John Cordol to discuss how virtual reality is revolutionizing Navy training programs. We also hear from MARMC Sailors, MM1 Folts and MM2 Perez, from the Flex Hose shop, who share insights into their day-to-day work. Plus, our counselors, Chaplain, and leadership team offer special holiday messages to the command.
Music by Alexaa221 from Pixabay
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 17:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|84062
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110751341.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:50
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 4, by Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.