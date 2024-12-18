The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 4

In the fourth episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we sit down with retired Navy Captain Dr. John Cordol to discuss how virtual reality is revolutionizing Navy training programs. We also hear from MARMC Sailors, MM1 Folts and MM2 Perez, from the Flex Hose shop, who share insights into their day-to-day work. Plus, our counselors, Chaplain, and leadership team offer special holiday messages to the command.



Music by Alexaa221 from Pixabay