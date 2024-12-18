A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay service members of the upcoming "New Years Eve Block Party" hosted by MWR at the Tiki Bar on December 31, 2024. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 14:10
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84059
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110751044.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NYE Block Party, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
