    AFN Naples Radio News - Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder & USS Bulkeley

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.23.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    241223 NAPLES, Italy (December, 23 2024) Radio News highlighting Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder holding a press brief at the pentagon & the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) returning to Rota, Spain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 04:12
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder & USS Bulkeley, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    News
    Naples

