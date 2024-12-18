Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Hot TO GO App Spot

    AFN Hot TO GO App Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.23.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot promoting the AFN Go app for Aviano Air Base listeners. AFN Go gives listeners access to American music, podcast and talk radio while stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Brandon Nelson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 04:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84055
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110750273.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Radio Spot
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Hot TO GO App Spot, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Music
    App
    31 FW
    Wyvern Nation
    AFN Go

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download