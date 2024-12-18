AFN Aviano Radio News: A New HH-60

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 56th Rescue and 56th Rescue Generation Squadrons at Aviano Air Base transitioning aircraft from the HH-60G Pave Hawk to the new HH-60W Jolly Green II. The first whiskey models arrived at Aviano Air Base on December 13, 2024, and is set to received more by the end of 2025. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)