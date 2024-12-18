An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the importance of planning ahead when drinking alcohol. Throughout the holiday season, Wyverns must remain safe, and if plans fall through, reach out to Aviano Against Drunk Driving to ensure they always return with honor. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Holiday AADD, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
