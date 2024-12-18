Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oil Change Class

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.20.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay of an oil change auto skills class at the auto shop on base. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84047
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110747097.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oil Change Class, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    GTMO
    auto

