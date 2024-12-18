Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 24 - Counterland Doctrine: Colonel Scott Hazy discusses the TACP community, C2 of Air-Land Integration

On this Air Force Doctrine Podcast episode, we discuss Counterland doctrine with Colonel Scott Hazy, ACC/A3J Colonel Hazy discusses Tactical Air Control Party missions and capabilities, how the Air Force and Army work together to integrate air-surface fires with land component fires and maneuver, how we provide C2 of air-surface fires and airspace control over the land component’s AO, and the future of Air Interdiction and Close Air Support.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.