AFN Aviano Radio News: Maintainer for a Day

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Group’s Maintainer for a Day program. The initiative is designed to allow Airmen to experience the diverse mission of the maintenance group and foster comradery among different career fields. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)