In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Nick Seanor, Wild and Fire Program Manager, teaches us all about the prescribed burn program and its benefits. This robust program tries to burn 115,000 acres every year from December 1 through June 30. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 14:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84033
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110745611.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:47
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
