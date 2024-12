The Marne Report

In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Nick Seanor, Wild and Fire Program Manager, teaches us all about the prescribed burn program and its benefits. This robust program tries to burn 115,000 acres every year from December 1 through June 30. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.