    The Quill & Sword | The FAR and Beyond Ep 5: Conversation with Mr. Doug Mickle about his career in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and the Department of Justice

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, we chat with Mr. Doug Mickle about his career in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and the Department of Justice. Mr. Doug Mickle is an Assistant Director with the National Courts Section of the Commercial Litigation Branch, Civil Division, United States Department of Justice, where he supervises the National Courts Section's Bid Protest Team. Before joining the Department of Justice, Mr. Mickle served as an Army Judge Advocate for 21 years. He held several litigation assignments at various levels of command, culminating with his final assignment as the Chief of the General Litigation Branch at the Army's Litigation Division.

    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | The FAR and Beyond Ep 5: Conversation with Mr. Doug Mickle about his career in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and the Department of Justice, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    TJAGLCS
    ByFARthebest

