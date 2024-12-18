Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Outdoor Rec January Schedule

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.19.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 15 second spot on the January trip schedule available by Army Family and MWR on Baumholder and Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 19, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 03:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    travel
    new year
    Kaiserslautern
    Baumholder
    schedule
    outdoor rec

