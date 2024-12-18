Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Meter Readings

    Radio Spot - Meter Readings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.19.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 15 second spot on Meter Readings for UTAP Awareness in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 31, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 03:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84021
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110744560.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Meter Readings, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    utility
    electricity
    bills
    UTAP
    meter reading

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download