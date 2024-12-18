Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- Press Conference on Syria and Department of Defense Aid To Ukraine

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.19.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    241219-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (December, 19 2024) Radio news highlighting a press conference addressing recent battles in Northern Syria and and the Department of Defense's ongoing allocation of funds to Ukraine's war efforts against Russia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 03:18
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Department of Defense
    NSA Naples
    Ukraine
    Syria
    Security Assistance
    Allocation

