Thirty-second spot highlighting the Art Show Competition to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 05:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84011
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110744479.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Art Show Competition - Radio Spot, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.