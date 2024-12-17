Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter Safety: Vigilance (AFN Radio PSA)

    Winter Safety: Vigilance (AFN Radio PSA)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.18.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    AFN television PSA highlighting the importance of remaining vigilant during winter months when traveling around Europe.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84003
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110742969.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Safety: Vigilance (AFN Radio PSA), by MSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vigilance
    afn europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download