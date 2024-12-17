Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #71

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Tim Huchel is our guest on the podcast he tells us about the Flying Crew Chief Program and the 126th Maintenance Group maintenance goal for the year. Stay for the end to hear a "Soldiers Silent Night."


    TriWest:
    https://tricare.mil/About/Regions/West-Region

    Personal Financial Planner:
    Jennifer Pohlsander, AFC – 618-873-2400|pfc.scott@magellanfederal.com

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 08:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83995
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110742423.mp3
    Length: 00:34:39
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Podcast
    National Guard

