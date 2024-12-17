Col. Tim Huchel is our guest on the podcast he tells us about the Flying Crew Chief Program and the 126th Maintenance Group maintenance goal for the year. Stay for the end to hear a "Soldiers Silent Night."
TriWest:
https://tricare.mil/About/Regions/West-Region
Personal Financial Planner:
Jennifer Pohlsander, AFC – 618-873-2400|pfc.scott@magellanfederal.com
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 08:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83995
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110742423.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:39
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Roll Call - Episode #71, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.