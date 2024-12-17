Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 23: My Military Health – Transforming the Way We Deliver Care.
In today’s episode, the team is excited to share updates on how we're providing better, faster, and more convenient access to your healthcare team. Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, are special guests Maj. Blayne Rankin, Deputy Commander for Administration, and Susie Barber, Group Practice Manager.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
You may schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic by calling the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or by submitting a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.
|12.17.2024
|12.17.2024 14:55
|Newscasts
|83985
|2412/DOD_110741062.mp3
|00:20:46
|Janice Erdlitz
|Lyster Health Talks
|2024
|Other
|FORT NOVOSEL , ALABAMA, US
|3
|0
|0
