Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83985" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 23: My Military Health – Transforming the Way We Deliver Care.



In today’s episode, the team is excited to share updates on how we're providing better, faster, and more convenient access to your healthcare team. Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, are special guests Maj. Blayne Rankin, Deputy Commander for Administration, and Susie Barber, Group Practice Manager.



Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.



The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.



You may schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic by calling the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or by submitting a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.