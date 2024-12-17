Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DCMA Leadership Team Holiday Message Descriptive Audio

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Audio by Colton Wood 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    DCMA Director Marine Corps Lieutenant General Gregory Masiello, Deputy Director Sonya Ebright and Senior Enlisted Advisor Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Babatunji Akande wish the agency well this holiday season.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 13:22
    Category: Newscasts
