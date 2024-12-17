News Update - Wounded Warrior Project and Ramstein USO Volunteers

This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community News Update featuring information about the Wounded Warrior Project and their partnership with the American Red Cross at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center as well as raising awareness about the importance of volunteering to keep organizations like the Ramstein USO open and operating for the service members who need it, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)