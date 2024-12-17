Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News Update - Wounded Warrior Project and Ramstein USO Volunteers

    GERMANY

    12.16.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community News Update featuring information about the Wounded Warrior Project and their partnership with the American Red Cross at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center as well as raising awareness about the importance of volunteering to keep organizations like the Ramstein USO open and operating for the service members who need it, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 07:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83968
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110739494.mp3
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: DE
    USO
    Wounded Warror Project

