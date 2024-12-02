Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Candid Cameras

    Candid Cameras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    During the Iraq War in 2003, U.S. Special Operations Forces rescued Pfc. Jessica Lynch from a hospital in Baghdad. It was the first successful rescue of an American prisoner of war since World War II, and the first-ever rescue of a woman. In this episode, you’ll learn how a DIA team hid a camera in a gym bag to record video of the hospital’s interior, which was used for the rescue mission. You’ll also hear from former NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders, whose camera crew was embedded with a Marine unit during the war and had exclusive access to stories, including knowledge of when the rescue attempt for Lynch would take place.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 11:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83964
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110737661.mp3
    Length: 00:30:42
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Candid Cameras, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Baghdad
    Jessica Lynch
    Kerry Sanders
    DIA Connections

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download