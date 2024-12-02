Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: Intelligence disclosure as a strategic messaging tool

    NATO Review: Intelligence disclosure as a strategic messaging tool

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    12.16.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    On December 3, 2021, the Washington Post published an article referring to unclassified US intelligence reports on massive Russian troop movements, suggesting that “the Kremlin is planning a multi-front offensive as soon as early next year involving up to 175,000 troops”. The article marked the beginning of a British and American campaign to disclose classified information on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83963
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110737356.mp3
    Length: 00:15:17
    Genre Blues
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download