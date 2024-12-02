Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 18: Innovating Across Domains - Inside NIWC Pacific with Mike 'Spock' McMillan

In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art and Frankie, we are joined by Mike "Spock" McMillan, Executive Director of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC PAC). Spock provides an in-depth overview of this extraordinary organization, which stands as one of the only entities within the U.S. Navy to oversee programs spanning the entire technology lifecycle: research and development, prototyping, test and evaluation, production, and sustainment.
With 800+ active programs supporting all warfighting domains—from land and sea to space and cyberspace—NIWC PAC plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and ensuring operational readiness.
Join us as Spock highlights the unique contributions of NIWC PAC, the groundbreaking work being done across these domains, and the vital impact this organization has on advancing the Navy’s mission.
