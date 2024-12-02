Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 18: Innovating Across Domains - Inside NIWC Pacific with Mike 'Spock' McMillan

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Audio by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art and Frankie, we are joined by Mike "Spock" McMillan, Executive Director of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC PAC). Spock provides an in-depth overview of this extraordinary organization, which stands as one of the only entities within the U.S. Navy to oversee programs spanning the entire technology lifecycle: research and development, prototyping, test and evaluation, production, and sustainment.

    With 800+ active programs supporting all warfighting domains—from land and sea to space and cyberspace—NIWC PAC plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and ensuring operational readiness.

    Join us as Spock highlights the unique contributions of NIWC PAC, the groundbreaking work being done across these domains, and the vital impact this organization has on advancing the Navy’s mission.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 18: Innovating Across Domains - Inside NIWC Pacific with Mike 'Spock' McMillan, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVWAR
    NIWC Pacific Cyber Research and Development Sustainment Test and Evaluation

