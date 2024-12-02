This is a 30-second radio spot on the Hobby Exploration Fair hosted by Army Family and MWR at the Baumholder Library in Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 16. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 07:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83961
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110737190.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Hobby Exploration Fair, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
