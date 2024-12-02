NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 14, 2024) Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, and his medical team discuss mental health during the holiday season, as well as mental health resources available to service members and their families. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 08:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83956
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110735348.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:10
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Sigonella Patient Informational Minute, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.