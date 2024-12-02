In this week's edition of The Marne Report, we're diving into mental health and how to build resilience during the holiday season. The holidays can be magical but also overwhelming. From managing stress to setting boundaries, we’re sharing tips to truly enjoy the season. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 14:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83951
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110733956.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:29
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.