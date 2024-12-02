AFN Aviano Radio News : Wyverns staying Vaccinated

An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Point of Distribution (POD) Exercise held by the 31st Medical Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The POD exercise highlighted the medical group’s ability to effectively vaccinate service members from the influenza virus, as well as their dedication to keeping wyvern nation fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)