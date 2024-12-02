Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News : Wyverns staying Vaccinated

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.13.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Point of Distribution (POD) Exercise held by the 31st Medical Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The POD exercise highlighted the medical group’s ability to effectively vaccinate service members from the influenza virus, as well as their dedication to keeping wyvern nation fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 09:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:49
    Genre Medical
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
