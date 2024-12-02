An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Point of Distribution (POD) Exercise held by the 31st Medical Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The POD exercise highlighted the medical group’s ability to effectively vaccinate service members from the influenza virus, as well as their dedication to keeping wyvern nation fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 09:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83945
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110733290.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Medical
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News : Wyverns staying Vaccinated, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.