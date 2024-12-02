This is a 30 second radio commercial advertising The Great Gaming Gathering, a tabletop bring your own board game night, which takes place at the Ramstein Enlisted Club, every Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|12.13.2024
|12.13.2024 07:37
|Newscasts
|83942
|2412/DOD_110733045.mp3
|00:00:30
|2024
|Comedy
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Radio Spot - The Great Gaming Gathering, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
