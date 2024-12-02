Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - The Great Gaming Gathering

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.13.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30 second radio commercial advertising The Great Gaming Gathering, a tabletop bring your own board game night, which takes place at the Ramstein Enlisted Club, every Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Board Games
    The Great Gaming Gathering

