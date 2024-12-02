Radio Spot - Continuation Pay

This is a 30-second radio spot on Continuation Pay offered to military members between years 8 and 12 of service. Service members must commit to at least an additional three years of service to receive continuation pay. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 06:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83935
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110732995.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
