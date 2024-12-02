Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Forensic Healthcare and Celebrating the Holidays with Family

    KMC Update - Forensic Healthcare and Celebrating the Holidays with Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.13.2024

    Audio by Airman Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Forensic Healthcare and Celebrating the Holidays with Family in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 13, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 05:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83933
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110732958.mp3
    Length: 00:02:08
    Year 2024
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Forensic Healthcare and Celebrating the Holidays with Family, by Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holidays
    Family
    Chaplain
    LRMC
    KMC Update
    Forensic Healthcare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download