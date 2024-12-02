Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Okinawa - MCSA Tyler "DJ Reaper" Jackson Halloween Special

    AFN Okinawa - MCSA Tyler "DJ Reaper" Jackson Halloween Special

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    MCSA Tyler Jackson hosts a haunted Halloween special on the Afternoon Tide on AFN Okinawa. (Defense Media Agency radio bit by MCSA Tyler Jackson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 00:20
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 83929
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110732469.mp3
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Okinawa - MCSA Tyler "DJ Reaper" Jackson Halloween Special, by SA Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Halloween
    Afternoon Tide

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download