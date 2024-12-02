NEWSCAST 12DEC24: Validation Exercise Integration Drill

241212-N-TV012-1001 Sasebo, Japan
Dec. 9, 2024 Commander Naval Region Japan Fire Department Sasebo conducted a validation exercise integration drill with the USS Warrior (MCN-10), with comments from Deputy Fire Chief Derrick Grinnell. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)
