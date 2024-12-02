Newscast 02OCT2024 JSDF AND US JOINT EXERCISE

241002-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced large-scale joint exercises between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. Military set to begin October 23, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 22:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83927
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110732386.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
