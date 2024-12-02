Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 10

    Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Audio by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 10 Host Amber Osei, welcomes guests Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Regimental Command Sergeant Major for the Air Defense Artillery School and Sgt. Maj. Kevin Andrakowicz, Office of the Chief of Air Defense Artillery, Proponent Sergeant Major as they delve into a deeper look at 14U, doctrinal changes and its effects on the Air Defense Artillery Branch.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 16:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83925
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110731709.mp3
    Length: 00:30:55
    Artist CSM Giancarlo Macri SGM Kevin Andrakowicz
    Conductor Hosted by Amber Osei
    Album Today's Air Defenders Podcast
    Track # Ep
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 10, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ADA #FirsttoFire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download