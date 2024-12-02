Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 10

Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 10 Host Amber Osei, welcomes guests Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Regimental Command Sergeant Major for the Air Defense Artillery School and Sgt. Maj. Kevin Andrakowicz, Office of the Chief of Air Defense Artillery, Proponent Sergeant Major as they delve into a deeper look at 14U, doctrinal changes and its effects on the Air Defense Artillery Branch.