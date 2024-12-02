EUCOM Serbia Media Visit

The United States European command or U.S. EUCOM welcomed Serbian media personnel's for an open house visit in Patch Barracks, Germany . The visit showcased how EUCOM facilitates an open media environment between the U.S. and European nations to support free and fair press coverage for the command’s presence in Europe. (U.S. Army audio by SGT Christian Dela Cruz)