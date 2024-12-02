GTMO News - Army vs. Navy Game/Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

A radio news broadcast informing GTMO residents about the Army vs. Navy football game and a statement about Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day released by the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 12:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83914
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110730378.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
