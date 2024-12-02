Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNMRTC GTMO Army vs. Navy Watch Party

    USNMRTC GTMO Army vs. Navy Watch Party

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.11.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Army vs. Navy football game watch party hosted by U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay and televised by CBS on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at the REC Room. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 12:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83913
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110730356.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNMRTC GTMO Army vs. Navy Watch Party, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    Navy
    GTMO
    Army
    USNMRTC GTMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download