A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Army vs. Navy football game watch party hosted by U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay and televised by CBS on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at the REC Room. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 12:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83913
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110730356.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USNMRTC GTMO Army vs. Navy Watch Party, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.