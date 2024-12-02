Bike Safety PROMO

241209-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion of bicycle safety information including legal penalties in Japan for unsafe bicycling activities. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|12.09.2024
|12.11.2024 23:14
|Recording
|83894
|2412/DOD_110729882.mp3
|00:01:00
|2024
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|4
|0
|0
