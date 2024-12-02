Newscast 24SEP2024 - JSDF Base Construction Delay

240924-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan

Construction of a Japan Self Defense Forces base on Mage Island in Kagoshima prefecture was delayed until 2030 due to manpower and material shortages following a powerful earthquake in Ishikawa prefecture earlier this year. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)