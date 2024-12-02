Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newscast 24SEP2024 - JSDF Base Construction Delay

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.23.2024

    Audio by Seaman Jason Afable 

    AFN Sasebo

    240924-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    Construction of a Japan Self Defense Forces base on Mage Island in Kagoshima prefecture was delayed until 2030 due to manpower and material shortages following a powerful earthquake in Ishikawa prefecture earlier this year. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 21:58
    Location: SASEBO, JP
