    The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 9 - REMIS

    GUNTER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Audio by Makayla Cameron 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Join us for a conversation with the Reliability and Maintainability Information System (REMIS) Team as we sit down with Program Support Manager, Mr. Jonathan Slider and Program Manager, Ms. Karen Chambers to discuss the system that provides organizational and operational information for weapons systems and supporting the Department of the Air Force.

    The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe.

    The conclusions and opinions expressed in this presentation are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, or The Air University.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 14:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83890
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110728879.mp3
    Length: 00:38:39
    Artist BES
    Location: GUNTER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 9 - REMIS, by Makayla Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)

    Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base

    TAGS

    AFMC
    BES
    AFLCMC

