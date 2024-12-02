Join us for a conversation with the Reliability and Maintainability Information System (REMIS) Team as we sit down with Program Support Manager, Mr. Jonathan Slider and Program Manager, Ms. Karen Chambers to discuss the system that provides organizational and operational information for weapons systems and supporting the Department of the Air Force.
The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe.
The conclusions and opinions expressed in this presentation are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, or The Air University.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 14:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83890
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110728879.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:39
|Artist
|BES
|Location:
|GUNTER, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 9 - REMIS, by Makayla Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base