NCO Journal Podcast Episode 80 - Adapt, Lead, Win: NCO Lessons from Ukraine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83889" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Special guests CSM Jason Duncan and SFC Marcel Blood join the NCOJ Podcast to discuss how the war in Ukraine allows our NCOs the opportunity to analyze challenges faced by Ukrainian, military and their attempts to adapt and overcome in combat.