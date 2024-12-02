Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 80 - Adapt, Lead, Win: NCO Lessons from Ukraine

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 80 - Adapt, Lead, Win: NCO Lessons from Ukraine

    12.04.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Special guests CSM Jason Duncan and SFC Marcel Blood join the NCOJ Podcast to discuss how the war in Ukraine allows our NCOs the opportunity to analyze challenges faced by Ukrainian, military and their attempts to adapt and overcome in combat.

    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast
    Sergeant
    Army
    NCOLCOE

