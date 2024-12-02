NCO Journal Podcast Episode 80 - Adapt, Lead, Win: NCO Lessons from Ukraine

Special guests CSM Jason Duncan and SFC Marcel Blood join the NCOJ Podcast to discuss how the war in Ukraine allows our NCOs the opportunity to analyze challenges faced by Ukrainian, military and their attempts to adapt and overcome in combat.
