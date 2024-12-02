NEWS IN ONE DEC. 9,2024

On today's News in One:
Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, recently assumed authority of U.S. Army operations in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division completed in Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland.
(U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden)
