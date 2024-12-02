Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE DEC. 9,2024

    NEWS IN ONE DEC. 9,2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.09.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, recently assumed authority of U.S. Army operations in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division completed in Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland.

    (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83850
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110722734.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist SGT. Shane Gooden
    Composer SGT. Shane Gooden
    Conductor SGT. Shane Gooden
    Year 2024
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE DEC. 9,2024, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TASK FORCE
    POLAND
    SOLDIERS
    ARMY
    ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download